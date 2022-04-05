RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP throws open 2023 presidential ticket to all zones

The decision came after a meeting at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

pdp (TheNewsGuru)
pdp (TheNewsGuru)

As its directive ends Tuesday, April 05, 2022, the 37-person zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flung open its presidential ticket to all aspirants.

According to Punch, the committee threw open the ticket due to exigency of time saying “zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.”

The document sighted by reporters read:

Recommendations of PDP Zoning Committee

1. Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.

2. Inspite of (1) above, (the) Ticket is thrown Open, this time around due to exigency of time.

3. Our Party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least 6 months before sales of forms.

4. Our Party should commend the efforts of some our contestants on the issue of Consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has withdrawn his membership of the party zoning committee over his presidential ambition.

