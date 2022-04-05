RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Fayose resigns from PDP zoning committee to run for president

Authors:

Ima Elijah

It will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself

Fayose
Fayose

As the race to the Presidential villa in 2023 gets more intense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has withdrawn his membership of the party zoning committee over his presidential ambition.

Recommended articles

Fayose in a letter dated 5th April 2022 addressed to Chairman PDP zoning committee, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom thanked the committee members for their patriotism to the party.

The former Chairman PDP governors forum also commended the way the 37 members zoning committee handled and comported themselves in deliberations regarding this sensitive issue.

He expressed hope that the outcome will bring understanding, peace and stability to the party and the country at large.

The statement partly read, “having hinted during our last meeting at my intention to run for the office the President in the coming primary election and by God’s grace; the general election. it will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself."

He also disclosed that Ekiti state had nominated the bearer of his letter, in person of Dr Gbenga Faseluko, to replace him.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP throws open 2023 presidential ticket to all zones

PDP throws open 2023 presidential ticket to all zones

2023: Fayose resigns from PDP zoning committee to run for president

2023: Fayose resigns from PDP zoning committee to run for president

Insecurity: Governors to hold emergency meeting with house of assembly speakers

Insecurity: Governors to hold emergency meeting with house of assembly speakers

2023: Obaseki, Okowa back Saraki, Tambuwal on consensus PDP presidential candidate

2023: Obaseki, Okowa back Saraki, Tambuwal on consensus PDP presidential candidate

Tinubu visits el-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu visits el-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigeria’s box office records over N346m revenue in March

Nigeria’s box office records over N346m revenue in March

Reps probe perm secretaries’ age falsification and service elongation

Reps probe perm secretaries’ age falsification and service elongation

Governors, Speakers meet on Friday over insecurity, other national issues

Governors, Speakers meet on Friday over insecurity, other national issues

Mixed reactions trail CBN’s warning on depositing of dirty banknotes

Mixed reactions trail CBN’s warning on depositing of dirty banknotes

Trending

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)