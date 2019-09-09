The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from office over his certificate scandal and save the judiciary further trouble.

Buhari beat 72 other candidates, including PDP's Atiku Abubakar, to win re-election in the 2019 presidential election in February.

However, Atiku and the PDP rejected the result and contested it before an election tribunal.

Among other things, the PDP accused Buhari of failing to possess an authentic WAEC certificate and presenting fake credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (WAEC) to aid his qualification to contest.

The final written arguments of all parties involved were adopted on August 21, and the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel is expected to deliver judgement this week.

However, the PDP has urged Buhari to immediately throw in the towel and vacate the presidential seat to save the nation from trouble.

The PDP's position comes on the heels of a resurfaced video showing the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, saying during an interview that the president should be pardoned even if he doesn't know where he kept his certificate.

Mohammed has clarified that the video is actually from 2015 and accused the opposition of mischief, but the PDP said his plea for pardon is contrary to the disposition of the law.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 8, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the presidency deliberately pushed out the video to appeal to sentiments and influence the tribunal to bend the law for Buhari's sake.

The statement read, "From the official pronouncement by the Minister on a national television, it is no longer in dispute before all Nigerians that President Buhari does not possess the educational certificate he claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his Presidential nomination form.

"In this latest shenanigan, President Buhari and his handlers ought to have known that the law, which the judiciary is bound to uphold, is a respecter of no man.

"The PDP reminds President Buhari of how his Presidency vehemently applied the law in similar circumstance to remove a head of an arm of government; a situation, which renders his plea for pardon a complete nullity before the law.

"The PDP holds that if President Buhari indeed seeks for pardon from Nigerians, he should do the needful by toeing the path of honour and vacating the Presidential seat without further delay.

"It is disheartening that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) would put our nation through the troubles of legal hassles when they knew all the while that they were building something on nothing."

The PDP said the Mohammed video is a direct plea of guilt and urged the judiciary to consider the evidence before it and expedite its verdict for the sake of justice.