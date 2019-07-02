A Nigerian senator who was sworn in last month, Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North - PDP), has been caught on camera repeatedly assaulting a woman during an altercation inside a sex shop in Abuja.

According to a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by Premium Times, Abbo assaulted the woman after she supported the shop owner whom the lawmaker had accused of insulting him.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11, 2019 exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.

Abbo had reportedly arrived at the shop around 6 pm on May 11 with three young women to buy sex toys. However, one of the women soon started throwing up, leading to the shop owner displaying irritation at the mess created.

This resulted in the lawmaker accusing the shop owner, a young woman, of poisoning the store's air conditioner, an accusation that then led to an exchange of words between both parties.

In the footage that's now public, Abbo was seen waiting inside the shop making calls and was soon joined by a police officer whom he asked to arrest the shop owner he described as a friend.

"She insulted me. She said I'm drunk, stupid and mad," he told the officer.

The shop owner promptly called her father on the phone to explain the situation, but this angered Abbo who angrily told her to disconnect the call and made an attempt to snatch the phone.

An attempt by a friend of the shop owner to intervene angered the lawmaker more, leading to him approaching her and pushing her in the head. He then proceeded to slap her three times.

Abbo kept calling her stupid for her intervention and commanded the officers to arrest both women.

"I'll make an example of you," he said to the shop owner after the assaulted woman was first led outside.

The assaulted woman was taken to a hospital the next day and was treated for eye inflammation and other injuries she sustained during the attack, according to Premium Times.

The assault was reported at the Maitama Area Command Headquarters on May 14, with the victim demanding an apology from the lawmaker. She also demanded he should foot her medical bill and desist from further threats of physical harm against her.

Police officers have reportedly failed to act since the complaint was made, instead asking the victim to find Abbo's telephone number so they can reach him.

The lawmaker had reportedly returned to the shop in panic to inquire about the CCTV but he was told that it was not functioning.

He threatened to deal with the establishment if the footage of his violence ever surfaced, according to Premium Times.

The victim of the assault and the store owner declined to comment on the story for fear of backlash from the lawmaker. Witnesses and sources that spoke to Premium Times also wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

In her complaint to the police, the assaulted victim also demanded a criminal investigation and possible prosecution of Senator Abbo.

The senator is not protected by immunity from law and can be prosecuted for the assault.