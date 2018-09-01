news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that all presidential aspirants in the party must sign an undertaking.

This was made known to newsmen by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday, August 31, 2018.

This is coming ahead of the PDP’s national convention slated to hold on October 5 – October 6, 2018.

Ologbondiyan said the aspirants will also be given code of conduct guidelines to known what is expected of them.

According to Daily Post, he said “It is an undertaking and it will be signed by all our presidential aspirants. The undertaking will tell the aspirants what the party expects from them before, during and after the primary.

“The undertaking will make it clear that all the signatories must abide by the decision of the party concerning the primary.

“The party is already preparing it and I want to say again that it will be binding on all those that are taking part in the presidential primary and are signatories to the MOU.

“However, I want to make it clear that the party is not into any illegal act. We are going to organise a transparent, free and fair presidential primary, whose outcome will be acceptable to our party, the contestants and the electorate.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Senator Jonah Jang; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; and Dr. Ahmed Datti have all signified their interest to run for President on the PDP platform.