Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP, RAPC, ADC merge ahead of 2019 presidential election

2019 Election PDP, RAPC, ADC merge ahead of presidential poll

According to reports, the merger document was signed on Friday, July 13, 2018.

  • Published:
PDP, RAPC, ADC merge ahead of 2019 presidential election play

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar with the PDP's national chairman, Uche Secondus

(Ivory NG)

The  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have merged.

According to Tribune, the merger is aimed at forming a new mega political party with a brand new name.

The report says that the merger document was signed on Friday, July 13, 2018.

The PDP chairman, Uche Secondus has also announced that it will also consult with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Secondus described the former President as a warrior who has fought many battles.

According to the PDP chairman, his meeting with Obasanjo is aimed at getting a clear direction and also some experience from the former President.

ALSO READ: 90 APC NASS members set to move to RAPC

You will recall that in May 2018, the former President’s group Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) announced that it has adopted the African Democratic Congress(ADC) as it’s political platform.

Also, the RAPC, led by Buba Galadima, broke away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The PDP, RAPC and over 30 political parties had earlier formed a coalition to sack President Buhari in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election Full story of the violence that made Fayose crybullet
2 Ekiti Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs...bullet
3 Fayemi Vs Eleka Meet the two candidates for Ekiti government housebullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Kaduna senator denies dumping APC
Pulse Exclusive Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, says Nigeria's democracy is 'immature'
2019 General Elections International groups to assess pre-election environment in Nigeria
Politics Africa's oldest president is seeking re-election at the age of 85
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains why Obasanjo didn't annoint him for president, or vice president, in 2007
2019 Election PDP to consult with Obasanjo

Politics

Ekiti Election: PDP wins in Governor Fayose’s polling unit
Ekiti Election PDP wins in Governor Fayose’s polling unit
Prof. Olusola Eleka, the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship election finally cast his ballot at 11.15 a.m following the intervention of National Commissioner of INEC, Prof Anthonia Taiye.
Ekiti Election PDP candidate Olusola Eleka votes after card reader hiccup
Video exposes party agent allegedly bribing voters during Ekiti governorship election
Ekiti Election Video exposes party agent allegedly bribing voters during election
Ekiti Election: Report alleges vote buying, intimidation
Ekiti Election Report alleges vote buying, intimidation