PDP, RAPC, ADC merge ahead of 2019 presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have merged.

According to Tribune, the merger is aimed at forming a new mega political party with a brand new name.

The report says that the merger document was signed on Friday, July 13, 2018.

The PDP chairman, Uche Secondus has also announced that it will also consult with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Secondus described the former President as a warrior who has fought many battles.

According to the PDP chairman, his meeting with Obasanjo is aimed at getting a clear direction and also some experience from the former President.

You will recall that in May 2018, the former President’s group Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) announced that it has adopted the African Democratic Congress(ADC) as it’s political platform.

Also, the RAPC, led by Buba Galadima, broke away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The PDP, RAPC and over 30 political parties had earlier formed a coalition to sack President Buhari in 2019.