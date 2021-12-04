RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP postpones inauguration of new National Officers to Dec 10

The opposition party advised party leaders, stakeholders and members nationwide to note the change of date accordingly.

An illustrative photo of PDP supporters at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Adedotun Soyebi]
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the swearing-in of its newly elected National Officers from Thursday, December 9, to Friday, December 10, 2021.

Governor of Adamawa State and Chairman, National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced this in a statement on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

In the statement titled “Change of Date for the Presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the Newly Elected PDP National Officers”, the opposition party advised party leaders, stakeholders and members nationwide to note the change of date accordingly.

