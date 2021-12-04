The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the swearing-in of its newly elected National Officers from Thursday, December 9, to Friday, December 10, 2021.
PDP postpones inauguration of new National Officers to Dec 10
The opposition party advised party leaders, stakeholders and members nationwide to note the change of date accordingly.
Governor of Adamawa State and Chairman, National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced this in a statement on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
In the statement titled “Change of Date for the Presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the Newly Elected PDP National Officers”, the opposition party advised party leaders, stakeholders and members nationwide to note the change of date accordingly.
