RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP launches online portal for e-registration of new members

Authors:

Samson Toromade

PDP says it is ready to revolutionise Nigeria economically and structurally

The PDP claims to be the biggest party in Africa, and wants to be more transparent with its internal electoral process (image used for illustrative purpose) [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
The PDP claims to be the biggest party in Africa, and wants to be more transparent with its internal electoral process (image used for illustrative purpose) [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched an online portal for the electronic registration of new members, and digital revalidation of old members.

Recommended articles

The portal was launched at a ceremony at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The ceremony was attended by members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees, as well as other party leaders.

PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, said the digital option for registration is testament to the party's commitment to make Nigeria's electoral process more transparent.

The 66-year-old said the launch is a message to the world that the party is ready to revolutionise Nigeria economically and structurally, a major attraction for youths.

"We're setting the agenda that PDP is ready to revolutionise Nigerians with clean data.

"This program is meant for a new generation of Nigerians, and PDP," he said.

twitter.com

Secondus, facing calls to step down as PDP chairman, urged other political parties to also make their internal electoral processes more digital and transparent.

He said it would sync seamlessly with the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to digitise Nigeria's electoral process.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) started conducting its own non-digital membership registration and revalidation exercise in January, and claimed last month to have registered over 40 million members.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP launches online portal for e-registration of new members

WAEC reopens Calabar office after #Endsars destruction

Pressure mounts on Secondus to resign as chairman of crisis-hit PDP

Nigeria adopts Jordan as permanent pilgrimage destination — Official

Kaduna govt says schools to remain close until security improves

APC explains presence of policemen at secretariat

FG to commence 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination Aug 16

I will not resign as PDP Chairman— Secondus

Gov Ganduje mourns former head of BBC Africa Section, Isa Abba-Adamu