PDP launches online portal for e-registration of new members

The portal was launched at a ceremony at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The ceremony was attended by members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees, as well as other party leaders.

PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, said the digital option for registration is testament to the party's commitment to make Nigeria's electoral process more transparent.

The 66-year-old said the launch is a message to the world that the party is ready to revolutionise Nigeria economically and structurally, a major attraction for youths.

"We're setting the agenda that PDP is ready to revolutionise Nigerians with clean data.

"This program is meant for a new generation of Nigerians, and PDP," he said.

Secondus, facing calls to step down as PDP chairman, urged other political parties to also make their internal electoral processes more digital and transparent.

He said it would sync seamlessly with the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to digitise Nigeria's electoral process.