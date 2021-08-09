Disaffection with the chairman's leadership escalated last week when seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) resigned, complaining that they were being sidelined.

The 66-year-old has in the past faced allegations of financial mismanagement and unfocused leadership, considered a problem ahead of the 2023 general elections when the party hopes to regain control of the Federal Government.

The crisis has split many stakeholders and emergency meetings have been held to end the party's infighting before it can cause further damage.

One of such meetings was held over the weekend by the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives that called on Secondus to step down honourably.

The caucus said the chairman has missed endless 'opportunities' to better position the party to reap, as an opposition party, from the missteps of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers also accused him of skewing congresses to favour personal future ambition, and frustrating genuine party members.

"There is no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman," the caucus said in a statement released after the online meeting.

The lawmakers asked him to make the 'necessary personal sacrifice' as a leader to preserve the party's future interest.

Another stakeholder's group within the party, PDP Frontliners, also called on Secondus not to allow his individual agenda jeopardise the party's interest.

Members of the group, in a media briefing in Kaduna, said the exit of the chairman would give way to vibrant changes that would prepare the party for electoral victory in 2023.

"The man is evidently not a war-time general. His leadership is too cold and aloof to the prospects of vigorous politicking that we need for the 2023 elections," the group's president, Hussein Mohammed, said.

The group called on the party's Board of Trustees, Governors' Forum, and the caucuses in the National Assembly to 'do the needful'.

Secondus' alleged mismanagement of the party has been blamed for the party's loss of three governors and numerous lawmakers to the APC since last November.

A BOT member, Joy Emordi, a former senator, also dumped the party last week to join the APC.