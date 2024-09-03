PDP governors, Wike on collision course ahead of NWC meeting

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, setting the stage for a potentially explosive confrontation.

For months, governance in Rivers State has been hampered by a bitter conflict between Wike and the state's governor, Siminalayi Fubara, both of whom are PDP members.

This feud has caused a split within the Rivers State House of Assembly, with factions led by Martin Amaewhule and Victor Oko-Jumbo aligning with Wike and Fubara, respectively.

Despite multiple mediation attempts, including President Bola Tinubu's efforts, the discord persists. The situation has deteriorated, with numerous legal disputes occurring in Port Harcourt and Abuja courts.

The crisis reached a boiling point when the PDP's NWC, led by acting National Chairman Amb. Umar Damagum defied a court injunction and conducted congresses in Rivers State, effectively handing control of the state party structure to Wike.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from within the party, with many accusing Wike of leveraging his relationship with President Tinubu to exert undue pressure on Fubara and the PDP.

Chief Edwin Clark, former Federal Commissioner for Information, publicly denounced Wike's actions, accusing him of undermining the party's unity.

In an open letter to the party leadership, Clark expressed concern over Wike's influence and called for the restoration of Fubara's rightful position as the party leader in Rivers State.

Wike threats to PDP governors, other party leaders

Wike, however, remains defiant. Speaking at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, he sternly warned those challenging his authority.

"Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of the PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give it back to somebody. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states," Wike threatened.

PDP replies Wike

In response to Wike's threats, the PDP Governors Forum is reportedly preparing for a decisive confrontation.

According to Punch, Emmanuel Agbo, the forum's Director General, confirmed that a meeting to address the situation is imminent.

"The governors will meet, and they will take a position. The Secretariat is to convey their positions. Until that is done, I don't have any take on it," Agbo stated.

Similarly, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said no opposition party member is bigger than the party.

Ologunagba said, "What I can tell you is that nobody is above this party. It is the People's Democratic Party.

"What we have done is set up bodies (reconciliation and disciplinary committees) and given them the mandate to do the job. We will wait for their report."

As the PDP grapples with this internal strife, the party's future in Rivers State hangs in the balance.