Wike to Edwin Clark - 'I'll remain in PDP to fight this battle'

Segun Adeyemi

Wike's declaration underscore his resolve to confront the challenges within the PDP rather than flee from them.

L-R: Clark accused Wike of leveraging his influence with President Bola Tinubu to undermine the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the PDP. [Guardian/X]
Speaking during a media parley on Wednesday, August 21, marking his first anniversary as a minister, Wike vowed to remain in the PDP to fight the battles ahead.

This declaration follows a call by Chief Edwin Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, to urge the PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagun, to expel Wike from the party.

Clark accused Wike of leveraging his influence with President Bola Tinubu to undermine the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the PDP.

READ ALSO: Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

Addressing the issue, Wike stated, "I don't run away from any fight. I will stay and fight it out. Who am I going to run from? The vampires? I cannot do that!"

His words underscore his resolve to confront the challenges within the PDP rather than flee from them.

When questioned about his potential departure from the PDP, Wike stated, "Anyone who knows me knows if I wanted to join the APC, I would do it openly. Integrity is very important."

Wike also highlighted his role in ensuring the PDP's victory in Rivers State, asserting, "People must know you for something."

He dismissed his critics as being fearful of his influence within the party, standing firm in his decision to remain and fight.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

