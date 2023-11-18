ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maijega appealed to PDP members in Zamfara to remain calm and to be law-abiding and urged them to turn out in large numbers to vote for the party in the rerun election.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

The court declared on Thursday that the election was inconclusive and ordered a rerun in three local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Bukkuyum and Maradun.

PDP’s spokesman in Zamfara, Alhaji Buhari Maijega, however, told newsmen in Gusau on Friday that his party would win the rerun election in the three local government areas.

“I assure the general public that the PDP will secure a landslide victory in any rerun election Zamfara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are confident that Gov. Dauda Lawal will emerge victorious in the rerun election.

“Gov. Lawal led his opponent, the former governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with more than 65,000 votes in the March 18 exercise.

“The total votes to be contested in the three affected local government areas where the rerun election will hold is not up to 100,000 votes,’’ he said.

Maijega appealed to PDP members in Zamfara to remain calm and to be law-abiding and urged them to turn out in large numbers to vote for the party in the rerun election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

Court remands 2 to correctional centre over alleged missing manhood

Court remands 2 to correctional centre over alleged missing manhood

Obaseki blames global inflation on COVID-19 pandemic

Obaseki blames global inflation on COVID-19 pandemic

NSCDC inaugurates 501-personnel special unit to protect VIPs

NSCDC inaugurates 501-personnel special unit to protect VIPs

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam

Appeal Court gave us a rude shock, NNPP founder dismayed by Kano poll verdict

Appeal Court gave us a rude shock, NNPP founder dismayed by Kano poll verdict

PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hope Uzodimma and Samuel Anyanwu [PG]

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Live

INEC declares Uzodimma winner in Imo; collation begins in Kogi, Bayelsa

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election