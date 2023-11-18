PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

The court declared on Thursday that the election was inconclusive and ordered a rerun in three local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Bukkuyum and Maradun.

PDP’s spokesman in Zamfara, Alhaji Buhari Maijega, however, told newsmen in Gusau on Friday that his party would win the rerun election in the three local government areas.

“I assure the general public that the PDP will secure a landslide victory in any rerun election Zamfara.

“We are confident that Gov. Dauda Lawal will emerge victorious in the rerun election.

“Gov. Lawal led his opponent, the former governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with more than 65,000 votes in the March 18 exercise.

“The total votes to be contested in the three affected local government areas where the rerun election will hold is not up to 100,000 votes,’’ he said.