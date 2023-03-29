ADVERTISEMENT
PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 9th Assembly have no female member.

Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)
Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)

This is contained in the list issued by Mr Aliyu Shaba, the Deputy Director Voter Education, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi, on Tuesday.

The list also showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won eight seats while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) clinched one in the state.

In the results announced by the INEC, the constituencies are Duguri Gwana, Abdullahi Dan-Bala – PDP; Kirfi, Umar Habibu – PDP; Bauchi – Jamilu Dahiri – PDP; Zungur Galambi, Yusuf Ahmed – PDP, Dass, Abdullahi Ahmed – PDP, and Bogoro, Musa Nakwada – PDP.

Others are Lame Toro, Lawal Garba – PDP; Toro Jama’a, Saidu Hamza – PDP; Ningi, Abubakar Sulaiman – PDP; Ningi Bura, Tanko Bura – PDP; Hardawa Misau, Babayo Akuyam – PDP; and Dambam Dagauda Jalam, Mohammed Garba – PDP.

The PDP also won Ganjuwa East, Ladan Mohammed; Ganjuwa West, Adamu Kawu; Katagum Zaki, Bello Maiwa; Sakwa Zaki, Wanzam Mohammed; and Itas Gadau, Abdullahi Yusuf.

Similarly, Disina Shira constituency was won by Hodi Jibir – PDP; Shira, Hassan Auwal – PDP; Giade, Adamu Abubakar – PDP; Madara Chinade, Katagum, Ala Ahmed – PDP, and Gamawa, Sarkin-Jadori Bello – PDP.

The APC won Azare Madangala Katagum, Saleh Zakariyya; Udubo Gamawa, Lele Mohammed; Pali Alkaleri, Garba Aminu; and Darazo, Sulaiman Darazo.

Malam Dauda Lawal of APC also won Sade Darazo state constituency; APC’s Yahaya Maikudi for Chiroma Misau; Abdul Rishi for Lame Toro – APC; and Abdulrasheed Adamu for Lere Bula – APC, while Mubarak Haruna of NNPP won in Jama’are constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 9th Assembly have no female member.

