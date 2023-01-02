ADVERTISEMENT
Pa Adebanjo says Nigeria will be in trouble if Obi is not elected president

Bayo Wahab

Pa Adebanjo says there’s no justification for Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar to contest for president.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo (Left) declared his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on the ground that the southeast region has never produced a president. (Channels TV)
Pa Ayo Adebanjo (Left) declared his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on the ground that the southeast region has never produced a president. (Channels TV)
The 94-year-old Yoruba leader said he was not surprised that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo threw his weight behind Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

According to him, Obasanjo has always been in support of power shift to the South-East in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Adebanjo while urging Nigerians to vote wisely said “If they vote outside Obi, Nigeria will be in trouble. Anything outside Obi, we are in trouble.”

The nonagenarian further said there’s no justification for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar to contest for president when the southeast has never produced any president.

“How are you going to justify Tinubu when Obasanjo had spent eight years? Or how do you justify Atiku when another Northerner is leaving the place? That’s the crux of the matter. The South-West has done, South-South has done, is South-East not part of Nigeria?”, he queried.

Asked if Obasanjo would be able to convince voters in the southwest region to vote for Obi, Adebanjo said those who believe in principle would vote for the LP candidate.

He said, “Don’t bring in ethnicity. I said it in my statement. If it is about ethnicity, I should support Tinubu. I made him the governor but I am not supporting him as President. Yoruba people don’t cheat others.

“We cannot talk of a united Nigeria when the South-East has not had it. I am not like Atiku who said he wants to keep Nigeria. How can you do that when you are denying a part of Nigeria its right?”

Recall that Obasanjo who declared his support for Obi in a letter on Sunday, January 1, 2023, recently said he can’t be threatened over his choice of a presidential candidate.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Pa Adebanjo says Nigeria will be in trouble if Obi is not elected president

