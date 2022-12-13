Peter Obi: Nobody can threaten me over my choice candidate – Obasanjo

The former president disclosed this at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu State.

Obasanjo had visited the Secretariat in the company of Afenifere’s leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Obi.

What Obasanjo said: Obasanjo said he had shed blood and gone to prison; hence nobody could threaten him about his choice of a presidential candidate.

However, Obasanjo said: “I have shed my blood for this country. I have gone to prison for this country.

“So, what are you going to frighten or threaten me with? The only thing that my senior brother (Adebanjo) hasn’t done is that he hasn’t shed his blood but he has gone to prison but we will leave that aside.”

Nigeria's problem: He said Nigeria’s problem was more national than ethnic.

The former president lamented that Nigeria was yet to have a leader with the right type of character.

“The problem we have in our hands in Nigeria is not ethnic. It is national. And for me, the most important thing in a leader is character.

“If I put my hand on someone, it means that comparing with the other, I see that there is a merit that will be of benefit to Nigeria,” he said.

Why Obasanjo was in Enugu: They visited the Secretariat to pay condolence over the death of First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi.

How OBJ endorsed Obi: In a viral video, the former president was seen calling up Obi – who was sitting at table nine – and leading him to table one. The move was applauded by the audience.

As he stepped forward to pick the former Anambra State governor from his former seat, Obasanjo said, “In the presence of Nigerians”.

After leading Obi to table one, he declared, “My job is done”.