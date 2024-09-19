Edo police face backlash for disobeying IGP’s order to arrest APC chieftain

This accusation follows the police's failure to arrest Blessing Agbomhere, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, despite orders from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Agbomhere, who is also a Supernumerary Chief Superintendent of Police, was captured in a viral video threatening Governor Godwin Obaseki, raising concerns over rising political tensions.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Omoregbe Osayiuwa, the EDM criticised the police for what it called "selective enforcement of the law."

"The failure to arrest Blessing Agbomhere for his dangerous and inflammatory statements against Governor Obaseki sends a clear message that the police are biased towards the APC," the EDM declared.

The group also highlighted that while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have been swiftly detained, APC supporters like Agbomhere remain untouched despite clear evidence.

"PDP members have been picked up without arrest warrants, yet Agbomhere walks free," they claimed.