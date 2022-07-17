RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Davido and his uncle, Adeleke, couldn't hold back the tears as PDP takes early lead in the Osun governorship election.

Nigerian music star Davido and his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke [DavidoFans]
Nigerian music star Davido and his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke [DavidoFans]

Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, have been drenched in celebration as the party jumped into an early lead in the governorship election in Osun State.

Recommended articles

In a video clip that has now gone viral, the singer and his uncle were seen shedding what could be termed as tears of joy as they joined other PDP leaders in the celebration mood.

“We did it this time,” Adeleke said, to which Davido responded “yes.”

Also, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki was captured in the video with Davido hailing him “SP.”

Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission have shown the senator leading with significant number of votes and may just be dancing his way to the Osun Government house.

Pulse reports that Davido earlier raised the alarm over an alleged plot to prevent some supporters of PDP from casting their votes in Ile-Ife area of Osun State.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the artist alleged that the prospective voters in Ife were not allowed to vote, but failed to mention who was responsible for the act.

"They r not allowing our supporters vote in IFE ….. @inecnigeria," Tweeted Davido.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Dr Akindele Adekunle, has disclosed that his party was heading for victory in the Osun election.

He claimed in a statement issued at Osogbo on Saturday evening that the PDP had secured a majority, as well as more than two third spread across the 30 Local Governments and area offices.

Adekunle also thanked the people of Osun State for endorsing and affirming Adeleke’s governorship bid.

He said the party “sternly warns against any attempt to tamper with the result of the election”.

We want to assert that Ademola Adeleke has won this election overwhelmingly by results at our disposal. We warn against any plot by some agents of chaos to doctor the results. We specifically call on the Electoral commission to watch fifth columnists within its fold who may have been contracted for the hatchet job. Osun people have decided and their votes must be respected.

As of the time of filing this report, results were still being announced and no winner has emerged yet.

Follow Pulse live update HERE.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke defeats Gov Oyetola to win Osun governorship election

Adeleke defeats Gov Oyetola to win Osun governorship election

OsunDecides2022: Final results from all the 30 LGAs

OsunDecides2022: Final results from all the 30 LGAs

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins 17 of 30 LGAs

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins 17 of 30 LGAs

OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Buhari pays homage to Emir of Katsina, returns to Abuja

Buhari pays homage to Emir of Katsina, returns to Abuja

Osinbajo admitted to hospital, to undergo surgery

Osinbajo admitted to hospital, to undergo surgery

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)