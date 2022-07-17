OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

In a video clip that has now gone viral, the singer and his uncle were seen shedding what could be termed as tears of joy as they joined other PDP leaders in the celebration mood.

“We did it this time,” Adeleke said, to which Davido responded “yes.”

Also, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki was captured in the video with Davido hailing him “SP.”

Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission have shown the senator leading with significant number of votes and may just be dancing his way to the Osun Government house.

Pulse reports that Davido earlier raised the alarm over an alleged plot to prevent some supporters of PDP from casting their votes in Ile-Ife area of Osun State.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the artist alleged that the prospective voters in Ife were not allowed to vote, but failed to mention who was responsible for the act.

"They r not allowing our supporters vote in IFE ….. @inecnigeria," Tweeted Davido.

We're heading for victory in Osun, PDP

Meanwhile, the caretaker chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Dr Akindele Adekunle, has disclosed that his party was heading for victory in the Osun election.

He claimed in a statement issued at Osogbo on Saturday evening that the PDP had secured a majority, as well as more than two third spread across the 30 Local Governments and area offices.

Adekunle also thanked the people of Osun State for endorsing and affirming Adeleke’s governorship bid.

He said the party “sternly warns against any attempt to tamper with the result of the election”.

“We want to assert that Ademola Adeleke has won this election overwhelmingly by results at our disposal. We warn against any plot by some agents of chaos to doctor the results. We specifically call on the Electoral commission to watch fifth columnists within its fold who may have been contracted for the hatchet job. Osun people have decided and their votes must be respected.”

As of the time of filing this report, results were still being announced and no winner has emerged yet.