They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the artist alleged that the prospective voters in Ife are not allowed to vote but failed to mentioned who was responsible for the act.

"They r not allowing our supporters vote in IFE ….. @inecnigeria," Tweeted Davido.

Recall that Davido had turned up in Osun for the PDP mega rally on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Pulse reports that Ile-Ife, located in Osun East Senatorial District, is one of the strongholds of the All Progressives Congress due to the presence of the party's National Secretary, Senator Iyioola Omisore.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola, by virtue of Omisore's strong influence, is expected to scoop most of the votes from the area.

Recall that Oyetola emerged victorious in 2019 having garnered sufficient votes from the re-run election in seven polling units in Ile-Ife to usurp Adeleke's lead.