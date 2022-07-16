RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

Davido alleges that some PDP supporters have been denied access to cast their votes in Ile-Ife.

Davido in a PDP agbada. [TheWhistler]
Davido in a PDP agbada. [TheWhistler]

Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to prevent some supporters of his uncle and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the ongoing Osun election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from casting their votes.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the artist alleged that the prospective voters in Ife are not allowed to vote but failed to mentioned who was responsible for the act.

"They r not allowing our supporters vote in IFE ….. @inecnigeria," Tweeted Davido.

Recall that Davido had turned up in Osun for the PDP mega rally on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Pulse reports that Ile-Ife, located in Osun East Senatorial District, is one of the strongholds of the All Progressives Congress due to the presence of the party's National Secretary, Senator Iyioola Omisore.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola, by virtue of Omisore's strong influence, is expected to scoop most of the votes from the area.

Recall that Oyetola emerged victorious in 2019 having garnered sufficient votes from the re-run election in seven polling units in Ile-Ife to usurp Adeleke's lead.

The ongoing Osun governorship election has been dubbed as a rematch between the Governor and Adeleke who both command strong followership in their various domains in the state.

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Despite PVC campaigns, over 470k voters’ cards were not collected in Osun

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

