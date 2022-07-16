RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

OsunDecides2022: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Follow this live update for minute by minute account from the Osun Governorship election.

Osun Governorship election
Osun Governorship election

The die is cast and the stage is set for what will be a showdown as the people of Osun State go to the poll to elect a governor. Today's election is expected to be keenly contested with incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, seeking a second term of office.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, 14 other candidates from 14 from parties, including main challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, are expected to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for their money.

Other frontline contenders in today's election are the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, representing the Labour Party; Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party and Social Democratic Party candidate, Goke Omigbodun.

Other candidates participating in the Osun 2022 governorship election are: Munirudeen Atanda (ADP); Lukman Awoyemi (APM); Busuyi Ayowole (PRP); Awojide Segun (AAC); Adeleke Adedapo (BP); Adebayo Elisha (APP); Rasaq Saliu (NNPP); Abede Samuel (NRM); Ademola Adeseye (YPP); and Adesuyi Olufemi (ZLP).

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

This governorship election will be fought in 3763 polling units across 332 wards in the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun state.

92-year-old Osun voter. [INEC]
92-year-old Osun voter. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

A 92-year-old grandmother has just cast her vote at Polling Unit 002, Ward 6, Baptist Primary School 1, Isore/Ikonifin, in Ola-Oluwa LGA.

Osun election. [TheCable]
Osun election. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

The elderly stepped forward first to vote at PU01, Ward 1, Ayedade Ikire, Irewole LGA,

Ikire voters, osun election. [INEC]
Ikire voters, osun election. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Women were the first set of voters as voting gets underway at Polling Unit 006, Registration 06, Ikire.

Senator Ademola Adeleke casts his vote. [TheCable]
Senator Ademola Adeleke casts his vote. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote, making him the first among the contenders to vote.

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke. [TheCable]
PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke arrives at his polling unit at Abogunde in Ede North LGA - via TheCable

An Osun voter getting set to cast his vote. [Twitter:INEC]
An Osun voter getting set to cast his vote. [Twitter:INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Voting gets underway as the first voter comes forward for accreditation at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

Election Officials and Security Agents waiting for voters. [INEC]
Election Officials and Security Agents waiting for voters. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Election officials and security agents waiting for voters at Polling Unit 002, Ward 9, Kuta 1, Ayedire LGA as at 7.30am.

As at 07:15am, INEC ad-hoc officials had already set up and waiting for voters at Polling Unit 35, Registration Area 5, Osogbo LGA

INEC ad-hoc officials
INEC ad-hoc officials Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

OsunDecides2022: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

OsunDecides2022: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Vote-buying threatens Osun election as APC, PDP devise new strategy to induce voters

Vote-buying threatens Osun election as APC, PDP devise new strategy to induce voters

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

Impeachment panel constituted by CJ illegal, Makinde's Deputy cries out

Impeachment panel constituted by CJ illegal, Makinde's Deputy cries out

Police arrest suspected Kuje Prison escapee, others in Katsina

Police arrest suspected Kuje Prison escapee, others in Katsina

INEC deploys 100 registration machines for voter registration in Abia

INEC deploys 100 registration machines for voter registration in Abia

Police rescue 28 fishers from sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

Police rescue 28 fishers from sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

Kano govt shuts 26 health institutes for operating illegally

Kano govt shuts 26 health institutes for operating illegally

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)