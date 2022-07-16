OsunDecides2022: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Meanwhile, 14 other candidates from 14 from parties, including main challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, are expected to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for their money.

Other frontline contenders in today's election are the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, representing the Labour Party; Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party and Social Democratic Party candidate, Goke Omigbodun.

Other candidates participating in the Osun 2022 governorship election are: Munirudeen Atanda (ADP); Lukman Awoyemi (APM); Busuyi Ayowole (PRP); Awojide Segun (AAC); Adeleke Adedapo (BP); Adebayo Elisha (APP); Rasaq Saliu (NNPP); Abede Samuel (NRM); Ademola Adeseye (YPP); and Adesuyi Olufemi (ZLP).

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

This governorship election will be fought in 3763 polling units across 332 wards in the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun state.

(09:18am) 92-year-old grandma votes in Olu--Oluwa LGA

Pulse Nigeria

A 92-year-old grandmother has just cast her vote at Polling Unit 002, Ward 6, Baptist Primary School 1, Isore/Ikonifin, in Ola-Oluwa LGA.

(09:17am) The elderly voting first in Ayedade

Pulse Nigeria

The elderly stepped forward first to vote at PU01, Ward 1, Ayedade Ikire, Irewole LGA,

(09:04am) Voting gets underway in Ikire

Pulse Nigeria

Women were the first set of voters as voting gets underway at Polling Unit 006, Registration 06, Ikire.

(09:00am) Adeleke first candidate to vote

Pulse Nigeria

Candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote, making him the first among the contenders to vote.

(08:45am) PDP candidate, Adeleke arrives his polling unit

Pulse Nigeria

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke arrives at his polling unit at Abogunde in Ede North LGA - via TheCable

(08:43am) Voting commences at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

Pulse Nigeria

Voting gets underway as the first voter comes forward for accreditation at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

(08:05am) Election officials and security agents on ground

Pulse Nigeria

Election officials and security agents waiting for voters at Polling Unit 002, Ward 9, Kuta 1, Ayedire LGA as at 7.30am.

(07:49am) Elections official arrive early

As at 07:15am, INEC ad-hoc officials had already set up and waiting for voters at Polling Unit 35, Registration Area 5, Osogbo LGA