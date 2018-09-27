news

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has defeated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the race to become the next Osun State governor.

The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Adeleke, over second-placed Gboyega was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The rerun election took place in the affected polling units on Thursday and the results already announced mean that Oyetola will become the state's next governor.

In the results that were announced by INEC officials at Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Oyetola acquired 111 votes while Adeleke only got 3. In Orolu Ward 08 PU004, Oyetola won 198 votes to Adeleke's 15, and his lead only got even bigger in Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12 where he scored 283 votes to Adeleke's 15.

In Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Oyetola scored 172 votes to Adeleke's 21, and recorded a bigger margin in Ife North, Ward 10, PU2 where he scored 126 votes to Adeleke's 2. In Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017, considered to be APC's stronghold, Oyetola won 299 votes, while Adeleke got 165.

Despite his impressive performance in Saturday's election, Adeleke beat Oyetola at just one polling unit, winning 64 votes over the APC candidate's 41 in Orolu Ward 09 PU 003.

Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

The final official result is expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.