Here are the official results of Osun governorship rerun election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently announcing results of the Osun governorship rerun election that took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the INEC on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The seven polling units where today's elections took place are Ife North, Ward 10, PU2; Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12, Adereti Village; Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Aluti Erin Primary School, Albert village; Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Kajola village; Orolu Ward 08 PU004 Idi Iya village; Orolu Ward 09 PU 003 Gbogbo Primary School Adeleke; Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 Adewale Street.

Here are the official results as announced by INEC officials at the polling units:

Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10

APC - 172

PDP - 21

Ife North, Ward 10, PU2

APC - 126

PDP - 2

Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017

APC - 299

PDP - 165

Orolu Ward 08 PU001

APC - 111

PDP - 3

Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12

APC - 283

PDP - 15

Orolu Ward 08 PU004

APC - 198

PDP - 15

Orolu Ward 09 PU 003

APC - 41

PDP - 64

Total votes won in rerun election

APC - 1160

Adeleke - 325

_____

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

The final official result is expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.