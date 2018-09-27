Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here are the official results of Osun governorship rerun election

Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun election

INEC has started announcing the results of the Osun governorship rerun election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election play INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently announcing results of the Osun governorship rerun election that took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the INEC on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The seven polling units where today's elections took place are Ife North, Ward 10, PU2; Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12, Adereti Village; Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Aluti Erin Primary School, Albert village; Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Kajola village; Orolu Ward 08 PU004 Idi Iya village; Orolu Ward 09 PU 003 Gbogbo Primary School Adeleke; Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 Adewale Street.

Here are the official results as announced by INEC officials at the polling units:

Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10

APC - 172

PDP - 21

Ife North, Ward 10, PU2

APC - 126

PDP - 2

Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017

APC - 299

PDP - 165

Orolu Ward 08 PU001

APC - 111

PDP - 3

Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12

APC - 283

PDP - 15

Orolu Ward 08 PU004

APC - 198

PDP - 15

Orolu Ward 09 PU 003

APC - 41

PDP - 64

Total votes won in rerun election

APC - 1160

Adeleke - 325

_____

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

The final official result is expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
3 Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Re-run “APC thugs” shun 100 security personnel, take over polling unit
Adeleke Osun rerun election is a coup, PDP candidate cries out as Osun votes for new governor
Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Osun Governorship Election SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
Osun Re-run Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola
Osun Re-run Election State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday
Adeleke PDP candidate raises alarm over alleged threat to life, claims he's escaped 4 assassination attempts
Osun Election SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win rerun over PDP
Osun Election Police say armed thugs plan to cause gruesome violence during rerun

Politics

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres
Presidential Election I will beat Buhari easily in 2019, Kwankwaso boasts
Senator Ademola Adeleke
Osun Governorship Election "Declare me winner", Adeleke cries to INEC as he loses rerun to Oyetola by 482 votes
APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in Osun governorship election
Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerun
Suspects arrested with fake INEC kits in Osun State
Osun Governorship Election Police arrest PDP aspirant, 15 other members with fake INEC observer kits
X
Advertisement