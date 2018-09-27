Here are the official results of Osun governorship rerun election

INEC has started announcing the results of the Osun governorship rerun election.
The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the INEC on Sunday, September 23.
This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.
The seven polling units where today's elections took place are Ife North, Ward 10, PU2; Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12, Adereti Village; Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Aluti Erin Primary School, Albert village; Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Kajola village; Orolu Ward 08 PU004 Idi Iya village; Orolu Ward 09 PU 003 Gbogbo Primary School Adeleke; Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 Adewale Street.
Here are the official results as announced by INEC officials at the polling units:
APC - 172
PDP - 21
APC - 126
PDP - 2
APC - 299
PDP - 165
APC - 111
PDP - 3
APC - 283
PDP - 15
APC - 198
PDP - 15
APC - 41
PDP - 64
APC - 1160
Adeleke - 325
When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.
The final official result is expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.