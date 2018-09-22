news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Nigerian Police for not withdrawing the police orderlies of Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Osun state governorship election is holding today, Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The PDP also said that the police under the leadership of Ibrahim Idris has been partisan.

This was made known by the party’s chairman, Uche Secondus in an interview with Punch on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Abuja.

Secondus also gave examples of elections Ekiti and Anambra states where the police orderlies of the Governors were withdrawn.

He said “By now, we thought that the IGP would have replaced all the policemen attached to Governor Aregbesola and the State Government House at Osogbo with new ones as he did in Ekiti State.

“Recall that the police also took away the security detail attached to Fayose. He was prone to attacks and all that. But what has happened to the policemen attached to Governor Aregbesola? Nothing. Instead of them being replaced, they have been fortified with policemen from Lagos State and neighbouring friendly states in order to manipulate the outcome of the election.

“It is unfortunate that we have a police force that has become an arm of the ruling party; a police force that is not serving the interest of all Nigerians but a clique.

“We want IGP Idris to tell Nigerians why he is applying different rules in the deployment of policemen for the conduct of elections in states being controlled by the PDP and the one under the control of the All Progressives Congress.”

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has voted.

