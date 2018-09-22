Pulse.ng logo
Get live updates of the ongoing Osun governorship election

Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATE)

Here is the situation report from different polling booths in wards around the 30 local government areas in Osun state.

Osun Governorship Election: Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATE) play

INEC staff setting up a polling booth

(Twitter/Situation Room)

Get live updates of the happenings from polling booths in the 30 local government areas in Osun state as voters choose who will be their Governor for the next four years.

You will get first hand information from Pulse correspondents on-ground and Situation Room - a Platform of Civil Society Organizations working on Elections, Good governance and other issues in Nigeria.

The candidates vying for Osun state's top job are: Fatai Akinbade of the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

 

