Osun Election: WAEC confirms Adeleke wrote examination in 1981

Osun Governorship Election WAEC confirms Dancing Senator, Adeleke, sat for exam in 1981

The examination body has cleared all doubts hanging over the authenticity of Adeleke's certificate.

  • Published:
Osun Election: WAEC confirms Adeleke wrote examination in 1981 play Senator Ademola Adeleke (newspunch)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that Osun State's governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, sat for examination in 1981 amid speculations that he has a fake certificate.

This comes just days to the state's September 22 gubernatorial election with Adeleke set to contest on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Ever since his emergence as the PDP's candidate, Adeleke, popularly called the "Dancing Senator" due to his habit of flamboyant dancing in public, has been accused of possessing a forged school leaving certificate.

PDP members in Osun State, Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, had filed a suit in court to challenge Adeleke's candidacy over the issue of his certificate.

However, during proceedings at an FCT High Court on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, WAEC cleared all doubts hanging over the authenticity of Adeleke's certificate.

An affidavit sworn to by WAEC's deputy registrar, head of school examination department, Henry Sunday Adewunmi Osindeinde, informed the court that Adeleke sat for the May/April 1981 at Ede Muslim High School in Osun state.

Adeleke will contest in the September 22 election on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) just a year after he won the Osun West Senatorial bye election to replace his deceased brother, Isiaka, the first civilian governor of Osun State.

The election is expected to be closely contested between Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

