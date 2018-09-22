news

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has voted.

Sen. Adeleke cast his vote at Agbogunde/Sagba at Ede North Local Government Area, Ward 2 unit 9 at about 9:11 am.

The candidates vying for Osun state's top job are: Fatai Akinbade of the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Few days before the governorship election in Osun state issued a statement inviting Adeleke for questioning.

President Buhari however intervened and ordered the police to stand down till the election ends.

