Osun Governorship Election PDP guber candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke votes

Sen. Adeleke cast his vote at Agbogunde/Sagba at Ede North Local Government Area, Ward 2 unit 9 at about 9:11 am.

Osun Governorship Election: Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke votes play

Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke casting his vote

(Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has voted.

The candidates vying for Osun state's top job are: Fatai Akinbade of the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Few days before the governorship election in Osun state issued a statement inviting Adeleke for questioning.

President Buhari however intervened and ordered the police to stand down till the election ends.

Pulse will be bringing you live updates from our correspondents in Osun state.

Check here for minute by minute info as it unfolds.

