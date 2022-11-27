Osun: Adeleke, Deputy take oath of office to usher in new administration

Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, took the oath of office and allegiance on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, was on hand to administer the oaths on both men at the event held at the main bowl of Osogbo City Stadium.

Pulse reports that the event was witnessed by dignitaries that included the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

Other prominent personalities who graced the venue were the DG of Atiku campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Also present at the even were: Wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Atiku, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and former Oyo governor, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, among others.

Adeleke arrived the venue in a long convoy of vehicle about 11:20am and completed taken his oath at about 11:50am.

Recall that the newly sworn-in Governor had recorded a wide-margin victory against his predecessor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola in the July 17 governorship election in the state.