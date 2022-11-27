RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun: Adeleke, Deputy take oath of office to usher in new administration

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeleke has taken over from Oyetola as the Governor of Osun State.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recommended articles

Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, took the oath of office and allegiance on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, was on hand to administer the oaths on both men at the event held at the main bowl of Osogbo City Stadium.

Pulse reports that the event was witnessed by dignitaries that included the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

Other prominent personalities who graced the venue were the DG of Atiku campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Also present at the even were: Wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Atiku, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and former Oyo governor, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, among others.

Adeleke arrived the venue in a long convoy of vehicle about 11:20am and completed taken his oath at about 11:50am.

Recall that the newly sworn-in Governor had recorded a wide-margin victory against his predecessor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola in the July 17 governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the former Governor alleged that the election was marred by over-voting in some polling units and has approached the Osun Election Tribunal for a redress.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Police say man caught with jackknife didn't attempt assassinating Obi

Police say man caught with jackknife didn't attempt assassinating Obi

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts

Osun: Adeleke, Deputy take oath of office to usher in new administration

Osun: Adeleke, Deputy take oath of office to usher in new administration

I left N14bn for Adeleke - Osun former Governor, Oyetola

I left N14bn for Adeleke - Osun former Governor, Oyetola

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash