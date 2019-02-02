Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in a message on Twitter, said that he is safe and sound.

Osinbajo’s chopper crash-landed at Kabba in Kogi state while on a campaign tour on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The VP's Twitter post reads: “We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State.”

Atiku reacts

Reacting to the crash, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in a post on Twitter, wished Osinbajo well.

Atiku said: "Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation."

The Presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.