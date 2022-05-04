RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Oshiomhole, who was a former chairman of the party, declared to run on ARISE Television

Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole

Former Edo state Governor, Adams Oshiomhole has declared to contest for the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole, who was a former chairman of the party, declared to run on ARISE Television on Wednesday, May 04, 2022.

It can be recalled that his media aide, Victor Oshioke, made this known to newsmen.

The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows: Date: Wednesday May 4th 2022.Time 3 pm Prompt.

“Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja.”, Oshioke wrote in an earlier message.

Oshiomhole was said to have come under pressure from associates and loyalists to postpone it due to the short notice to enable them attend the event.

More to come….

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

Trending

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Abdullahi Adamu APC-National Chairman (Premium Times)

APC gets petition to disqualify Abiodun over 'offence' he committed in 1986

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

﻿Osinbajo says he owes nobody else any allegiance outside his oath of office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Babajide Sanwo-Olu shakes hands with Akinwunmi Ambode [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]