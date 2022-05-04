Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Oshiomhole, who was a former chairman of the party, declared to run on ARISE Television on Wednesday, May 04, 2022.

It can be recalled that his media aide, Victor Oshioke, made this known to newsmen.

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows: Date: Wednesday May 4th 2022.Time 3 pm Prompt.

“Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja.”, Oshioke wrote in an earlier message.

Oshiomhole was said to have come under pressure from associates and loyalists to postpone it due to the short notice to enable them attend the event.