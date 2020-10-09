There will be a curfew in Ondo State, just hours before a keenly followed governorship election slated for Saturday, October 10, 2020, the police has announced.

"The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59pm on Friday, 9th October, 2020 to 6pm on Saturday, 10th October, 2020 in Ondo State," police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

"The order is part of efforts by the force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. ​

"The IGP reiterates that the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts - circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous states to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc - which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu (Punch)

"The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election."

The police has also warned that ballot box snatchers and law breakers before, during and after the election, will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The IGP also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.

Illustrative photo of a police officer maintaining curfew during the COVID-19 lockdown (Wochit) AFP

"He however warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book," the statement adds.

The Ondo election is seen as a three-horse race involving Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.

14 other candidates are contesting the election as well.

1,822,346 Ondo residents registered to vote in the election, with 1,478,460 retrieving their voters' cards from the electoral umpire, INEC.