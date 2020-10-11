Incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC has won the Ondo State governorship election and bagged a second term in office.

Akeredolu defeated closest challenger Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and 15 other candidates.

Akeredolu scored 292,830 votes, while Jegede gained 195,791 votes.

The APC won in 15 local governments, while the PDP won in three.

Eyitayo Jegede was the PDP candidate in Ondo governorship election [Twitter/@TayoJegedeSAN]

Akeredolu who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was first sworn-in for a first term in office on February 24, 2017.

Akeredolu who is fondly called 'Aketi', will be handed a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within seven days of his declaration as winner.

1,822,346 Ondo residents registered to vote in the election. However, only 1,478,460 retrieved their voters' cards from the electoral umpire.