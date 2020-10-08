Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has described Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as a disgrace to public decency and an embarrassment to the office he currently occupies.

Akeredolu, who is the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the October 10 governorship election in the state said the statement from Makinde that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed his kinsman, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede as the returning officer for the election shows that the governor is an intellectual Lilliputian, who found his way to the corridor of power through mischief.

Ogunbodede is the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and he hails from Owo, the same town Akeredolu hails from.

Speaking through the Spokesperson of his campaign Council, Mr. Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said Makinde, being a member of the Nigerian Council of State, should know that INEC would never, under any circumstance, appoint an indigene of the state as a Retuning Officer, but the Oyo Governor circumvented truth and decency for political exigencies.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

Akeredolu’s statements reads in part, “We find as unfortunate, the statement credited to the Governor of Oyo State and Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the governorship election in Ondo State, Seyi Makinde, rejecting the Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer for Saturday’s Governorship election in Ondo State.

“While it is forgivable for the PDP in Ondo State to continue to raise false alarm and make spurious allegations over the election, it is inexcusable for a Governor like Seyi Makinde to market ignorance in such a shameful manner. This ridicules, in no small measure, the exalted office of governor.

“As at the time he raised the objection, INEC had not even announced the appointment of a Retuning Officer for this Saturday’s election. We cannot but wonder how and where Governor Makinde in particular, got the information.

“Governor Makinde, as a member of the Nigerian council of State, ought to know that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not, and shall never appoint a Returning Officer who is an indigene to administer elections. No indigene of Ondo State can ever be made a Returning Officer.

“By this pedestrian dance, Governor Makinde has shown himself to be a disgrace to public decency and the office he is holding.

“For us in the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, we believe in fairness and the credibility. Our trust in INEC on a free, fair and credible election on Saturday remains undoubted.

“Therefore, we urge the people of the state to disregard the ignorance exhibited by the PDP and Governor Seyi Makinde while getting set to participate in the election on Saturday” the statement, concluded.