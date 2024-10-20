Obi's camp lobbied for my support for 2023 presidential poll, I declined - Wike

Wike, the former Rivers State Governor, explained that Obi's camp was persistent in the quest but he stood firm not to endorse the former Anambra State Governor's presidential ambition.

He made this known while speaking at a luncheon in honour of the 10th Rivers State Assembly in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

He claimed Obi's camp has since been critical of him because he refused to support their principal.

Pulse reports that Obi visited the Minister twice in Rivers in the build-up to the all-important election, leading to speculation that the duo may team up for the contest.

Obi also met Wike and members of the G-5 group - the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - in the United Kingdom with former President Olusegun Obasanjo present.

However, he eventually supported the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the election President Bola Tinubu.

“Let me tell you what is going on. I have no regrets whatsoever for supporting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. None at all.

“All these things you are witnessing… There is Atiku’s group, Peter Obi’s group, and a few PDP governors who believe I am a problem for them. I will continue to be a problem for them.

“Atiku’s group believes that my team and I blocked them from winning the presidency. What we opposed was injustice. All we demanded was equity and fairness.

“Obi’s group lobbied me so much. They can’t deny it. I told them, ‘This will not work. Rivers State will not follow a path that doesn’t align with us… It will not succeed.’ There is a conspiracy, and they are fighting back. But in reality, they are fighting amongst themselves,” Wike stated.

Wike speaks on conspiracy against him in PDP

The Minister also alleged that certain individuals within the troubled PDP are conspiring against him due to their ambition to pick the party's presidential ticket in 2027.

However, he expressed that his political adversaries would not succeed.

“There is another conspiracy within the PDP by those seeking the presidency. They believe, ‘If we don’t act now, we’ll have a problem.’ I can assure you, they will have a problem.

“There is another group within the APC — very prominent figures. Together, they will all fail,” he added.

Wike added that the acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, was not his ally and never supported him.

He also reiterated that his sole interest was ensuring Damagum completed the tenure of the ousted PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

“They say Damagum should go. I’m not friends with Damagum; he never supported me.