Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

The G5 governors: Include the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The governors are not ready to support their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar until Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the National Chairman of the PDP.

Why G5 are in London: G5 governors are in London to deliberate and decide what southern presidential candidate to throw their weight behind in 2023.

Wike storms off: After the marathon strategic meetings in London with the All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the face of the G5, Governor Nyesom Wike, “angrily” departed the United Kingdom (UK) for Madrid, Spain, to watch Real Madrid match this weekend.

Why Wike stormed off: According to emerging reports, Ikpeazu and Ortom suggested that they remain neutral as supporting any other candidate except their party’s candidate will spell doom for them in PDP.

What you should know: Ikpeazu and Ortom are the Abia South Senatorial district and Benue North-West Senatorial candidates respectively of the PDP.

Hence, if they get a suspension or expulsion for anti-party activities, they can kiss their senatorial tickets good bye.

Where does Makinde stand?: According to reports, Makinde and Wike shared the same view that they should support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike has no shackles: Wike has no immediate political interest except for his associates in Rivers state.

Pulse speaks to Nigerians: Yesterday, Using a related article as conversation base on Pulse Political Spaces, many Nigerians had expressed hope, and favour, for the G5 governors choosing Peter Obi of the Labour Party, as their candidate.

Many also predicted that the votes will be split. However, there was a general consensus that Wike will back Peter Obi, due to his rough history with Bola Tinubu.