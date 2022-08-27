RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why I met with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in London - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike is finally back in Nigeria after a busy five-day trip to the United Kingdom where he held a series of meetings with the frontline presidential aspirants.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Wike's homecoming: Wike spoke during his interactive session with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, shortly after touching down on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Pulse reported that the governor and his political allies, including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu were looking dapper as they disembarked from the plane around 3.20 pm.

Meetings with the big three: While giving an account of his sojourn to the UK, Wike confirmed that he met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He added that he and his team also held meetings with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, in London.

Why these meetings: Meanwhile, contrary to what many people may have thought, Wike explained that topmost on his team's agenda is how to make Nigeria better than what it is currently.

The former presidential aspirant noted that Nigeria is on its knees and they are seeking remedies that will restore the enduring hope in the country.

Wike's word: “I can confirm that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates. We met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and we met with our leader, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We met the presidential candidate of Labour Party. We also met with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For whatever it’s worth, consultation is ongoing. Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

"It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons. We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.”

Wike left something for Lamido: Wike also took an indirect swipe at a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, presumably in response to the latter's criticism of the Rivers governor in a recent interview.

Lamido's son, Mustapha Lamido, is the PDP flag-bearer 2023 election governorship election in Jigawa.

Commenting further, Wike decried the situation where standard, competence, and training have been relegated for mediocrity.

He said leadership should not be about one individual and the interest of his family, but about the collective interest of everybody.

Wike continues: “Consultation is still ongoing. Never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country. Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody.

"It’s unfortunate that we are in a country now where a man finishes eight years as a governor and brings his own son as a governor too and as member of National Assembly.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you can see that, when we are talking about poverty everywhere. These are people who do not mean well for Nigeria.”

Wike also questioned why religion and ethnicity have become the yardsticks to judge some Nigerians where competency should have mattered most.

Continuing, Wike said: “The only identity they have in this country is religion and ethnicity, nothing more. It’s either, I’m a Christian or I’m a Mowlem, I’m a Fulani or I’m an Igbo. Nigeria cannot move forward except they think it will be them. That’s where we are.

“We are in a country where someone with primary school certificate can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. That tells you how bad this country has become. But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.

