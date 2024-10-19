ADVERTISEMENT
Go home, Nigerians have rejected you - Wike replies Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku said the people of Rivers have rejected Wike after Governor Fubara seemed to have had his way with the recently conducted local government elections.

Wike asked Atiku to quit his endless quest to be president, reminding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election that Nigerians have rejected him.

The Minister's comment followed the former Vice President's reaction to the recently conducted local government elections in Rivers State.

Despite pushbacks, legal manoeuvres and protests by political groups believed to be Wike loyalists to stop the October 5 exercise, Governor Siminaliyi Fubara held the election.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 out of the 23 local government chairmanship posts in the exercise and also cleared all the councillor seats.

In his reaction, Atiku said the conduct and outcome of the election is a reflection of Wike's rejection by the people of the oil-rich state.

Speaking at a luncheon he organised in honour of the 10th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Wike took a swipe at Atiku.

“We never contested local government elections. Did we contest [Rivers LG election]? Did we pick form? I hear Atiku Abubakar say, ‘Oh they have rejected me in Rivers State. Okay, assuming though not conceding, he had lost so many times, Nigerians have also rejected him.

“If you say for an election we did not contest; never participated that shows Nigerians have rejected us, it is okay. You that contested and failed woefully, Nigerians have rejected you, therefore pack and go home,” he said.

Atiku has made six attempts for the presidency, with three ending up in defeats at the primaries, while other attempts ended with losses at the general elections.

Nurudeen Shotayo

