The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

Ima Elijah

Obasanjo ended his statement by wishing Ezekwesili a happy 60th birthday and many more years ahead.

Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili

Recommended articles

In a statement he made to news reporters, Obasanjo shared how he has always treated Ezekwesili like his biological daughter due to her exceptional qualities.

Obiageli Ezekwesili is like a daughter to me. Even when she was a minister, I treated her the same way I treated my biological daughters," said Obasanjo.

"She was a dynamic young woman who is competent, reliable and very enterprising. As she, therefore, clocks 60 today, I cannot but thank God for her life, as I wish her more fulfilling and glorious years and decades ahead."

ADVERTISEMENT

Obasanjo spoke on how he first met Ezekwesili through Transparency International, an initiative launched by Peter Eigen, who had previously worked at the World Bank and saw the need for more integrity in the public arena.

Obasanjo went on to say that it was "easy to warm up" to Ezekwesili due to her hard work and dedication to duty.

“I can recall with fond memories the role she played as Minister of Solid Minerals, and later as Minister of Education when we worked together to develop the education sector and to increase the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria," said Obasanjo.

"She was never afraid to speak truth to power and she never lost sight of her goals."

Obasanjo ended his statement by wishing Ezekwesili a happy 60th birthday and many more years ahead. "May God continue to bless her with good health, long life and the resources she needs to continue her good works," said Obasanjo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezekwesili co-founded of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign after over 200 schoolgirls were abducted in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.

She has also been instrumental in advocating for women's rights and was a former Vice President of the World Bank.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria to proceed despite reports of suspension

Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria to proceed despite reports of suspension

She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Police present ₦‎49.6m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

Police present ₦‎49.6m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Punch)

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018