She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

In a statement he made to news reporters, Obasanjo shared how he has always treated Ezekwesili like his biological daughter due to her exceptional qualities.

“Obiageli Ezekwesili is like a daughter to me. Even when she was a minister, I treated her the same way I treated my biological daughters," said Obasanjo.

"She was a dynamic young woman who is competent, reliable and very enterprising. As she, therefore, clocks 60 today, I cannot but thank God for her life, as I wish her more fulfilling and glorious years and decades ahead."

Obasanjo spoke on how he first met Ezekwesili through Transparency International, an initiative launched by Peter Eigen, who had previously worked at the World Bank and saw the need for more integrity in the public arena.

Obasanjo went on to say that it was "easy to warm up" to Ezekwesili due to her hard work and dedication to duty.

“I can recall with fond memories the role she played as Minister of Solid Minerals, and later as Minister of Education when we worked together to develop the education sector and to increase the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria," said Obasanjo.

"She was never afraid to speak truth to power and she never lost sight of her goals."

Obasanjo ended his statement by wishing Ezekwesili a happy 60th birthday and many more years ahead. "May God continue to bless her with good health, long life and the resources she needs to continue her good works," said Obasanjo.

What you should know

Ezekwesili co-founded of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign after over 200 schoolgirls were abducted in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.