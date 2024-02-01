ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Ima Elijah

Olanipekun urges urgent constitution overhaul at OOU convocation lecture.

Wole Olanipekun [First News]
Wole Olanipekun [First News]

Recommended articles

Olanipekun recounted the tense incident while delivering the 32nd and 33rd convocation lecture at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He shed light on the encounter, revealing that the former president grew visibly furious when he advised Obasanjo to amend Nigeria's constitution during his tenure.

The legal luminary expressed his dissatisfaction with the 1999 constitution, labeling it as "fake" and asserting that it lacked the essential elements needed to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the urgent need for a constitutional overhaul, urging the country's leaders to create a constitution with a "humane face."

"I'm a lawyer, but we are deceiving ourselves. Our constitution is fake, and I have said this over and over," Olanipekun declared, addressing the audience at the convocation.

He highlighted the conundrum faced by lawyers and judges who must apply the law as it currently exists, not as it ideally should be.

Recounting the high-stakes encounter with ex-President Obasanjo, Olanipekun revealed, "I, as the president of the NBA, led a delegation to President Obasanjo in 2002. He almost boxed me. I'm here in Ogun State saying this; he is still alive. He said, 'No, you can't change it.' I said, Mr President, let us seize this opportunity to do it."

In addition to the call for constitutional reform, Olanipekun appealed to the current leadership, specifically addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the critical importance of restructuring the country at this juncture, warning that failure to do so might result in a scenario where Nigerian children studying abroad might opt not to return home.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ Rally for Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration [NAN]

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku yet to call, message Makinde since the Ibadan explosion