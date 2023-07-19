ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria's First lady assures women of more appointments, opportunities under Tinubu's administration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Oluremi added that as the wife of the president, she won’t let the voices of Nigerian women down for giving support to her husband.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Recommended articles

Tinubu, made this known at the merit award ceremony for inductees into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in Abuja. Represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, Tinubu reiterated her commitment to better the lots of Nigerian women across the nation.

The wife of the President said she won’t let the voices of Nigerian women down for giving support to her husband.

“She assured us of more opportunities and appointments for women,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, Director General, Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (IMBNCWD) said the award was in recognition of outstanding gender advocacies.

She said women with zeal, passion and commitment in bridging gender gaps, dismantling barriers and forging a path towards an equal future would be awarded.

Vilita-Bashir said the celebrants have been honoured as champions for the upliftment of the cause of women, who have been advocating for equal gender, justice and fairness in the society.

We recognise those who have dedicated their lives to empowering women, who have inspired them to dream bigger, reach higher and break free from the shackles of societal limitations.

“Our celebration extends beyond gender inclusion and women empowerment. It embraces the spirit of humanitarian service, for true empowerment is not limited to oneself but extends to others in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is about recognising our shared humanity, extending a helping hand, and being a beacon of hope in times of adversity.

“We will recognise those who have selflessly dedicated their lives to serving others, who have gone above and beyond to alleviate suffering, uplift communities, and create a better world for all,” she said.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Minister of Women Affairs, commended the organisers for the recognition given to those who have made so much impact in the lives of women and the general public.

This is to celebrate women that have been in the field of humanitarian, gender equality advocacy and women development.

“For the men that are `He for She’ among us and stood out and supported women, we appreciate you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge the new governors to support women and their wives should ensure that their husbands appoint women into positions,” she said.

Mrs Moji Makanjuola, one of the recipients of the award, lauded the efforts of the late Maryam Babangida towards women empowerment through the establishment of the centre and the Better Life Programme.

Makanjuola said the impact of the contribution made by the late Babangida lives on in the legacies she left behind and the lives of women, who benefited under her tutelage.

NAN reports that 62 persons were conferred with the humanitarian merit award, including; former Governors, Kayode Fayemi, Nyesome Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello.

Others were: Mrs Stella Omiyi, Mrs Ebele Iyeigbu, Dr Kulu Haruna-Abubakar, Hajiya Hadiza Vatsa, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, Ene Obi, Stella Okotete and Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Court threatens arrest warrant over Emefiele non-appearance to defend $53m debt Paris Club refund

Court threatens arrest warrant over Emefiele non-appearance to defend $53m debt Paris Club refund

COEASU goes on partial strike over salary increase demand, fuel subsidy removal

COEASU goes on partial strike over salary increase demand, fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's First lady assures women of more appointments, opportunities under Tinubu's administration

Nigeria's First lady assures women of more appointments, opportunities under Tinubu's administration

'I can’t celebrate with over 327 killed this month' - Obi speaks as he turns 62

'I can’t celebrate with over 327 killed this month' - Obi speaks as he turns 62

Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

Borno declares July 19 public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

Borno declares July 19 public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

President Bola Tinubu And His Vice, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Peter Obi reacts to report of 2027 presidential ambition