BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

The two-time lawmaker reportedly slumped in a hotel in South Africa, where he is holidaying.

Details of his death are still in blur, but unconfirmed reports said that the lawmaker slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday in a Hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, the capital city of South Africa, and was confirmed dead hours later.

What the source said: A source, who announced the death in a political WhatsApp group said, “The Majority Leader of Anambra State House Of Assembly and Member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) collapsed in the early hours of today in a Hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa and was confirmed dead hours later.

“Cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace, Amen.”

What you should know: Okafor, who represents Awka South State constituency 1, is also the majority leader of the State Assembly.

Most members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have been in South Africa on holiday for close to a month, since the Assembly went on recess.

What Anambra says: Okafor’s death has, however, not been officially confirmed by the leadership of the State Assembly.