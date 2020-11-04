Esther Agbaje, a 35-year-old Nigerian-American has won the Minnesota House of Representatives seat in the 2020 United States general election.

Agbaje, who will represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFLP) defeated her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky, by a landslide.

The DFLP according to Agbaje is an affiliate of the U.S. Democratic Party.

She secured a total of 17,396 votes, which represents 74.6 per cent of the total votes cast, while Shilepsky, a candidate of the Republican Party, scored 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 per cent of the total votes cast.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump heads to Supreme Court, calls US election a fraud

The 35-year-old lady is a daughter of an Episcopal priest and a librarian, both of whom are Nigerian immigrants.

She has a law degree from Harvard University, a Master’s from the University of Pennsylvania, and has also served in the U.S. Department of State.