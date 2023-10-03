New rule stops fresh Senators from contesting Senate president, deputy roles

The amendment, which revised Rule 3(2) (1-3) of the Senate Standing Orders, came after a motion was proposed by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. With this change, first-term Senators are now ineligible to contest for the top leadership positions in the upper chamber.

The amended Rule 3 now states that any Senator aspiring to become the Senate President or Deputy Senate President must have completed at least one term in the Senate.

This decision appears to be a response to the previous leadership dispute that arose just before the inauguration of lawmakers in the 10th Senate. During that time, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a first-term Senator, challenged Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President.

However, Akpabio secured 63 votes to defeat former governor of Zamfara State, Yari, who secured 46 votes.