Yari won't drop senate presidency ambition for APC-endorsed Akpabio

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yari says no individual has the exclusive power to decide on the leadership of the National Assembly.

Abdulaziz Yari wants to lead the 10th Senate [Vanguard]

He said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, said that no individual had the exclusive power to decide on the leadership of the National Assembly.

"Am I wrong when I asked them to choose me? There is nothing wrong with that. I’m exercising my constitutional responsibility," he said.

Yari said that he was not against the zoning of the NASS leadership by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"I'm not kicking anything against my party or against anyone. But I'm saying that I'm trying to get the indulgence of my colleagues to trust me and hire me.

"And at the same time, if I did wrong somewhere they fire me. So the hiring and firing is the exclusive responsibility of the National Assembly."

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had zoned the Presidency of the Senate to South-South and Deputy President to North-West.

The party endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency and Senator Barau Jibrin for the Deputy Senate President.

