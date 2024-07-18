RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

Segun Adeyemi

The Labour Party leadership questioned the democratic nature of the ruling party and dictated leadership choices for an independent legislative branch.

Senator Ali Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that during a plenary session on Wednesday, July 17, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a letter from the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding Ndume’s removal as a principal officer in the 10th Senate.

The APC also urged Ndume, a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu, to resign and join an opposition party of his choice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obiora Ifoh, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, said that Ndume’s removal indicated that speaking truth to power has become a punishable offense in Nigeria.

Ifoh added that the Senate’s treatment of Ndume was not just harsh but a clear indication of a tendency towards dictatorship.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook/Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

“The crime of Senator Ndume was his bold expression of his concerns regarding the escalating cost of living and food scarcity in Nigeria, and his revelation that President Bola Tinubu has chosen to play the ostrich even in the face of acute starvation being witnessed in Nigeria.”

“The dimension this administration is taken is grave. Few months ago, Senator Abdul Ningi exposed the rot in the government where the Senate leadership and the executive collaborators allegedly padded the budget. That got him suspended and intimidated out of his lawful representative role as a senator.

“It is needless talking about the economic crisis on going in Nigeria even where a few cabal are massively enriching themselves. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently said that food inflation has risen to 40.66 percent.

READ ALSO: Senate refuses to sanction Ndume for remarks against lawmakers

“Even with all these glaring and scaring challenges, the government is said to have paid about N150bn for a presidential jet, building roads that have no direct bearing with the economic crises in Nigeria,” Ifoh said.

He questions the democratic nature of the ruling party, dictating leadership choices for an independent legislative branch.

“This is clear a tyranny of a cabal against the legislative autonomy. Nigeria is gradually descending into dictatorship, and we are calling on the citizens to be on an alert and put up a defence against the starvation weapon being deployed by this administration,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election