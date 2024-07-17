Senate refuses to sanction Ndume for remarks against lawmakers

Senator Fasuyi Cyril from Ekiti North raised a point of order on Wednesday, July 17, urging the Senate to take action against Ndume for his remark.

The motion was unanimously rejected when Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a voice vote on whether to refer the matter to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

This decision follows the replacement of Ndume with Tahir Munguno as Chief Whip.

Pulse reports that the upper chamber unanimously decided to replace the chief whip, Sen. Ali Ndume, following a complaint from the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Headquarters, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume slams Tinubu's policies

Senator Ndume, who represents Southern Borno and was notably absent today, has been vocal in his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, highlighting issues such as economic hardship, food scarcity, and the resulting security crisis.