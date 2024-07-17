RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate refuses to sanction Ndume for remarks against lawmakers

Segun Adeyemi

This decision follows the replacement of Ndume with Tahir Munguno as Chief Whip.

Senator Ali Ndume.

Senator Fasuyi Cyril from Ekiti North raised a point of order on Wednesday, July 17, urging the Senate to take action against Ndume for his remark.

The motion was unanimously rejected when Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a voice vote on whether to refer the matter to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Pulse reports that the upper chamber unanimously decided to replace the chief whip, Sen. Ali Ndume, following a complaint from the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Headquarters, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Ndume, who represents Southern Borno and was notably absent today, has been vocal in his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, highlighting issues such as economic hardship, food scarcity, and the resulting security crisis.

As a result, Ndume has been removed from his role as Chief Whip and his position as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. He has been reassigned to Chair the Senate Committee on Tourism.

