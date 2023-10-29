My victory is for democracy, rule of law – Gov Fintiri

Fintiri stated this shortly after the tribunal dismissed APC’s Aishatu Binani petition against his re-election for the second term in Yola on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri winner after a supplementary election on April 18.

The Governorship Candidate of the APC, Senator Aishatu Binani, had filed a petition challenging the election, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Reacting, Fintiri assured good governance for the people of the state.

According to him, this victory is also a victory for doing more to ensure massive development in the state.

Fintiri called on the litigants to step aside in order to move ahead for the development of the state and county at large.

He appreciated the tribunal judges for the role played in ensuring fairness and justice.