My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

How Atiku showed support for women: According to her, it was for this reason that the former VP set aside the sum of $10 billion for women and youth empowerment if elected into power.

Rukaiya and the other members of her organisation PRACO, were in Bauchi State on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, to rally the support of Northeast women for her husband, Atiku Abubakar.

What Atiku's wife said: “My husband, Atiku Abubakar, is the only Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election that has a strong support for women and youth inclusion in governance.

“It is in the light of this that he had promised to set aside $10Billion for youth and women empowerment,” she said.

What you should know: Rukaiyatu, one of the wives of the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, has been seriously involved in Atiku’s campaign for the forthcoming election.

What Rukaiyatu promised: She promised that if Atiku emerged as President, he would work towards proffering solutions to those myriad of issues affecting women’s advancement.