My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Princess Rukaiyatu Atiku Abubakar, wife of former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has said that her husband is the only candidate that has strong support for women.
“It is in the light of this that he had promised to set aside $10Billion for youth and women empowerment...”
How Atiku showed support for women: According to her, it was for this reason that the former VP set aside the sum of $10 billion for women and youth empowerment if elected into power.
Rukaiya and the other members of her organisation PRACO, were in Bauchi State on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, to rally the support of Northeast women for her husband, Atiku Abubakar.
What Atiku's wife said: “My husband, Atiku Abubakar, is the only Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election that has a strong support for women and youth inclusion in governance.
“It is in the light of this that he had promised to set aside $10Billion for youth and women empowerment,” she said.
What you should know: Rukaiyatu, one of the wives of the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, has been seriously involved in Atiku’s campaign for the forthcoming election.
What Rukaiyatu promised: She promised that if Atiku emerged as President, he would work towards proffering solutions to those myriad of issues affecting women’s advancement.
Atiku's wives: Atiku Abubakar is a Muslim, and that allows him to have four wives, as long as he can take care of them. So far, there are about six women who have publicly borne his name (and 29 children): Titilayo Albert in 1971, Ladi Yakubu in 1979, Princess Rukaiyatu Mustafa in 1983, Fatima Shettima in 1986, Jennifer Douglas sometime after, and the Morrocan lady in 2017. However, Atiku divorced Ladi Yakubu much earlier, which ushered in Jennifer Douglas, and now Douglas might be out of the picture, giving room for Lady Morocco — a total of four wives.
