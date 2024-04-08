7 things to know about Omobayo Godwins Edo’s new Deputy Governor
Shortly after Shaibu's impeachment, Obaseki announced Omobayo as his new deputy.
The deputy governor was impeached following a protracted political battle between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State.
According to the panel set up for the impeachment proceedings, Shaibu was sacked because he the state government’s secrets.
Omobayo’s name may not immediately ring a bell in Edo politics but he is not a political neophyte in the state.
Here are seven things to know about Obaseki’s new deputy.
- Omobayo, who hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the State, was born on July 19, 1986.
- He contested as Labour Party candidate for the Federal House of Representatives seat of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency during the 2023 elections.
- Omobayo is a 38-year-old Electrical Electronics Engineer. He is said to be a seasoned Engineer with a proven track record of progressive professional experience in the oil and gas sector.
- The young politician is an alumnus of the University of Benin, where he bagged a B.Eng degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration.
- He is also a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)
- Before his appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited.
- He is also believed to be a popular grassroots politician in his local government where he used his influence to canvass and mobilise people for common causes.
