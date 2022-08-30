Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Makarfi who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, also advised the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso to drop his personal ambition and rejoined the PDP.

The PDP chieftain identified the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP as the only political parties in Nigeria.

Why he wants Obi's return to PDP: “Nigerian politics is a bit funny especially politics of the opposition. Before APC captured power, the opposition came together but unfortunately, we have a situation in Nigeria where the opposition wakes up and everyone tries to capture power, he said.

Pulse Nigeria

“I want to make a plea to other opposition parties that let them think about Nigeria first and what is good for Nigeria; let us do what APC did — come together, talk amongst ourselves and arrive at something that all of us will agree to and bring positive change to this country.

“Peter Obi, personally, he respects me, I respect him. Kwankwaso still is my friend, I respect him but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Peter Obi, I know he respects our presidential candidate (Atiku) a lot and many of us. PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters, and Kwankwaso, we all started PDP together, let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country.”

Makarfi Begs the Youths: Makarfi said he won’t blame the youths for getting angry about the situation of the country.

He, however, urged young Nigerians not to make decisions on the presidential candidate to vote for next year in anger.

“About the fears of the youths, I am not blaming them but when you are frustrated when you are angry, you may take a decision that will worsen your situation,” he said.

On Shekarau’s Defection: Makarfi also said the defection of the former governor of Kano to the PDP, Ibrahim Shekarau from the NNPP to the PDP was based on conviction and not personal ambition.