Ajetunmobi while reacting to a tweet showing the photo of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State embracing Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son, alluded to the relationship between Macaroni and Sanwo-Olu.

He described the comedian’s attitude towards the governor as childish.

He said despite the comedian’s disposition to Sanwo-Olu’s government, the Lagos State governor considers him as his son.

He tweeted, “This is the way Gov. Sanwo-Olu has been treating Debo Macaroni despite his childish behaviour. Sanwo-Olu will say, “he is my son”. That Macaroni is opposed to his government doesn’t mean the Governor would treat him like an outcast. Humanity before politics.”

Macaroni fires back

Reacting, the actor blasted the governor’s media aide, describing him as a disrespectful ‘childish ignoramus.’

He stressed that Sanwo-Olu is not doing anyone a favour by being the governor of the state, adding that the governor works for him and the people of the state.

“You are the Childish Ignoramus sir. And you don’t have respect. The Governor who appointed you as SSA works for me!!! He ran for office and swore an oath to serve the people of Lagos. He is not doing me or any other Lagosian a favor,” Mr Macaroni retorted.

Between Sanwo-Olu and Mr Macaroni

Mr Macaroni has been critical of Sanwo-Olu’s government since October 2020 due to the shooting that followed the EndSARS protests in Lagos.

In a bid to sue for peace, Sanwo-Olu in November 2021, invited Macaroni for a peace walk, but the actor rejected the invitation.

Explaining why he declined the invitation, the skit maker said the governor’s peacemaking effort should begin with the implementation of the recommendations of the panel set up to review the EndSARS crisis and reward the victims.

In November 2023, the duo met at Tony Elumelu’s all-white party but the actor refused to greet the governor.