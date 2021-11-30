RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I humbly decline' - Mr Macaroni says as he reacts to Gov Sanwo-Olu's proposed 'walk of peace'

The skit maker says the government should accept responsibility for its wrongdoings and change.

Mr Macaroni and protesting youths in Lagos (Newsguru)
Nigerian Instagram comedian Mr Macaroni has declined the 'walk of peace' match championed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor had sued for peace and harmony, Tuesday, as he broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the popular skit maker said the government should implement the recommendation by the panel to build trust from its people.

"I humbly decline the Invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government," he tweeted.

"Mr Governor has said it in his speech. That to be a center of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them."

The Lagos state government is all but set to release a white paper on the report.

