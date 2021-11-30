'I humbly decline' - Mr Macaroni says as he reacts to Gov Sanwo-Olu's proposed 'walk of peace'

The governor had sued for peace and harmony, Tuesday, as he broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the popular skit maker said the government should implement the recommendation by the panel to build trust from its people.

"I humbly decline the Invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government," he tweeted.

"Mr Governor has said it in his speech. That to be a center of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them."